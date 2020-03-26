Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,081,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 228,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 154,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,982.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 143,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 136,562 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

