Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Boosted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 204,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 83,207 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at $107,348,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $123.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.45.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

