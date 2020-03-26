Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,459,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,518. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average is $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.45.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

