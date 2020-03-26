Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,838,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,994,966 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.95% of Texas Instruments worth $1,133,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN traded up $4.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.86. 307,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,129,518. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.45.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

