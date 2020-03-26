Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 384,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

