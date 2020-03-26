Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,475 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.82% of Texas Roadhouse worth $32,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

