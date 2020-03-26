Tezos Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $76.47 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00025610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002495 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 704,983,903 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

