TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.17% of TG Therapeutics worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGTX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. TG Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.52.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

