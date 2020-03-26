Thar Token Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Thar Token has a market cap of $17,045.72 and approximately $12.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thar Token alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005037 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,497 tokens. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.