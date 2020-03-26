The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,680 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $42,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,545 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,378,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,788,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,926 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $3.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,321,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,073,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

