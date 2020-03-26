The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -4.62

Media stories about The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Coca-Cola earned a media sentiment score of -4.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

KO traded up $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,818,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,547,148. The company has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

