The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a daily sentiment score of -1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TMG traded up GBX 1.94 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 51 ($0.67). 21,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The Mission Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The firm has a market cap of $43.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.