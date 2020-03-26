The Voyager Token (VGX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.13 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb, Cobinhood and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.02558190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00194141 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinExchange, Bithumb, HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Cobinhood and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

