Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -1.09

Media coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a daily sentiment score of -1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TMG traded down C$25,912.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.07. 62,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,451. The company has a market cap of $8.90 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. Thermal Energy International has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

