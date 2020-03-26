Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Raised by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.29.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.17. 215,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.