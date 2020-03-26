Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 4.8% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Robecosam AG owned about 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $128,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.29.

NYSE TMO traded up $11.47 on Thursday, hitting $283.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,856,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,012. The company has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

