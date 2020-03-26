Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after acquiring an additional 487,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,257 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,045,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.29.

TMO traded up $7.34 on Thursday, hitting $279.02. 48,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.89 and a 200-day moving average of $309.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

