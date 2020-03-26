Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,797,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 237,594 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.94% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $3,832,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 426.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 45,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.29.

TMO stock traded up $8.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.22. 66,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,434. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

