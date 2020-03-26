Theta Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.69 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $845,836.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005630 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001186 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

