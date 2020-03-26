THETA Reaches Market Cap of $67.22 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One THETA token can now be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00001143 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Bithumb. In the last seven days, THETA has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $67.22 million and $3.25 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.54 or 0.04877521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00063713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036625 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010510 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, Fatbtc, DDEX, WazirX, OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io, Coinbit, Huobi, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

