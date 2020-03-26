Thingschain Price Reaches $0.0000 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $16,014.10 and $4,547.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031907 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00082082 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,746.64 or 0.99864683 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066883 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000689 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001270 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

