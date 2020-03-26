Time New Bank Hits One Day Volume of $356,938.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, OKEx, BigONE and Ethfinex. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $356,938.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.02563382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00193859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, Huobi, Bibox, Binance, C2CX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, BigONE and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.