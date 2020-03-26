Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Stock Position Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Timkensteel worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. Timkensteel Corp has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

