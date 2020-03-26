Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TITN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

