TOKPIE Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $24,238.15 and approximately $121.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including token.store and VinDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001735 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,997,677 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.