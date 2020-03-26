Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,162. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,991,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,006 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 853.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 298,618 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,869,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

