Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,856,900 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the February 27th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TNXP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,128,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297,971. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($1.37). Equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.