TOP Price Tops $0.0010 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, TOP has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a market cap of $4.72 million and $247,342.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02561767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00192694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

