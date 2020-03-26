TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 15.9% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TopBuild by 39.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $7.14 on Thursday, hitting $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,120. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.06. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

