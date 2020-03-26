Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Thursday.

Topps Tiles stock opened at GBX 38.09 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. Topps Tiles has a 52 week low of GBX 35.60 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 86 ($1.13). The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.84.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

