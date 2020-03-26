Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $20.88. 3,550,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,681. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

