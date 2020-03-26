Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 169,134 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 169,134 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 6.39% of PBF Logistics worth $80,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after buying an additional 53,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 185,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $806,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 916,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. PBF Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 83.83% and a net margin of 29.48%. PBF Logistics’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.47%. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

