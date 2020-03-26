Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 47,400 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.25% of EQT worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 932.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQT. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,891,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,891,361. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 14.46%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

