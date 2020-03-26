Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 7,700 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Cimarex Energy worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XEC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 2,072,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,191. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.47.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

