Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 568,625 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 7.01% of USD Partners worth $18,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USDP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USDP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 107,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,088. USD Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

In related news, insider Dan Borgen bought 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,486.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Ray Curry bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP).

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.