Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $10.12 Million Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.14% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of COG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,945,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.38. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

