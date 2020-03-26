Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 195,041 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,461,000 after buying an additional 1,843,378 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,361 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,348,000 after purchasing an additional 920,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,261 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 49,921,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,849,072. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.