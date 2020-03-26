Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.29% of Range Resources worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,168,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Range Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RRC. Cfra cut their price target on Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

NYSE RRC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 12,701,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,784,345. The stock has a market cap of $776.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.99. Range Resources Corp. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.43 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 903,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.