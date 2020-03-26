Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.40% of Enviva Partners worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 12,744,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $475,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,295 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 211,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 64,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Enviva Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. 178,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $846.72 million, a P/E ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 0.80. Enviva Partners LP has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Enviva Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 450.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.