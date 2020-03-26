Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $7.46 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,265 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,071,000 after buying an additional 2,270,456 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 373,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $56,580,000 after purchasing an additional 250,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.87.

NYSE PXD traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $74.34. 2,893,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,839. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.