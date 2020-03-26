Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $9.82 Million Position in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852,088 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.06% of Altus Midstream worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Altus Midstream by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ALTM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 201,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALTM shares. Barclays cut shares of Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Altus Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

