Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 766,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.64% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,071.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,862,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

