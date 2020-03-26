Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,182,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,247,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,619,000 after acquiring an additional 838,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.98. 1,606,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

