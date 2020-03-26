Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,103 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.27% of Covanta worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.33 and a beta of 1.22. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

