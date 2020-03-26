Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,472 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 46,659 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Noble Energy worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 12,863,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,257,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Noble Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial cut Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Noble Energy from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Noble Energy news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.