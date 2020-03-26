Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 122,290 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 122,290 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of WPX Energy worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 418.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 907,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 732,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WPX Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after buying an additional 322,195 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WPX Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,285,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

NYSE WPX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,349,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,522,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

