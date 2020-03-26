Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 15,249 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,249 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,599,001,000 after buying an additional 5,400,745 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in EOG Resources by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after buying an additional 1,626,192 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in EOG Resources by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $132,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418,343 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,608,564 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,253,000 after buying an additional 1,332,875 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,258,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

