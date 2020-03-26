Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,632 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 20.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 211.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,492. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.