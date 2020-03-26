Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. CNB Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,156,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. SunTrust Banks cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $91.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

