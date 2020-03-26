Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 29,326 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Parsley Energy worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after buying an additional 186,645 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,262,000 after buying an additional 81,361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $81,933,000 after buying an additional 430,353 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. 8,630,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,992,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.98. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $22.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

